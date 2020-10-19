Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $4.03. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hitachi will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

