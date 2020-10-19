Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

