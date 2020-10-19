Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,043. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.