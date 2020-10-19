Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.10. 48,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,043. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

