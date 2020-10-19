HSBC Lowers Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VWDRY. UBS Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

