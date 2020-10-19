Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Huazhu Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.