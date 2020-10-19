Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Huize in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Huize has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.
Huize Company Profile
Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
