Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Huize in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Huize alerts:

NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Huize has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.02% of Huize as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.