Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hutchison China MediTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hutchison China MediTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.18. Hutchison China MediTech has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 3,914.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,909 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,983,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,045,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after buying an additional 1,126,259 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 95,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 92,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

