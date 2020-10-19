ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $199.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $193.12. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $152.81 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,362.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,070. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6,922.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

