II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.66.

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.99 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in II-VI by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in II-VI by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,087 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 343.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 971,437 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.