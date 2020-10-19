IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.76. IKONICS shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

