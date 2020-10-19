Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of INCY opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Incyte by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

