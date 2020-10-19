Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.