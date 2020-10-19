Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 19th (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:ITACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 19th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.07.
About Industrial Tech Acquisitions
