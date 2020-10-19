Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 19th (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:ITACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 19th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.07.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.