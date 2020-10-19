Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingenico Group – GCS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of INGIY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670. Ingenico Group – GCS has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

