Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 5.8% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 253,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

