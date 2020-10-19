Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,500 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 6.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 38.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 73,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

