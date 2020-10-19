Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 8.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,717. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

