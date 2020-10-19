Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UOCT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,715. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.