Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.

IFCZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

IFCZF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $117.51.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

