Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.

IFCZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

IFCZF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $117.51.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

