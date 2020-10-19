Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.25. 1,728,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

