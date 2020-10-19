Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.36.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

