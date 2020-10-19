Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Now Covered by B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities started coverage on shares of Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrusion from an e rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 548.77 and a beta of 0.85. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Intrusion had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

