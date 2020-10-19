Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.38. The stock had a trading volume of 993,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,026,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.