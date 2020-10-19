iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.86. 448,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

