iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lowered by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.8% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.10. 4,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,109. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $81.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86.

