iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,616,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,195,000 after buying an additional 233,964 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,491,000 after buying an additional 529,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after buying an additional 199,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,683,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.24. 6,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

