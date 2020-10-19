iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. 40,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $84.12.

