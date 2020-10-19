iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 901.9% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,675 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.77. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

