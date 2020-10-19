iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 53,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.84. 2,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $59.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

