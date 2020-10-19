iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $198.47. 28,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,652. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

