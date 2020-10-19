iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.13. The stock had a trading volume of 116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

