iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.13. 116,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

