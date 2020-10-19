iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $347.33. 104,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.