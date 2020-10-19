iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 130.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.13. The company had a trading volume of 116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

