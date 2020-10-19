iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

