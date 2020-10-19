iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 109,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,565. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

