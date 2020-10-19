J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF opened at $131.07 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

