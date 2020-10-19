Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,610 ($34.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,835 ($37.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,780.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,830.40. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

