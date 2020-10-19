Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 385 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

