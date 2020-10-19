JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

