Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £121 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £109.97 ($143.68).

LON JET opened at GBX 9,980 ($130.39) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,560.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,271.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

