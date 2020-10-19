KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KZMYY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

