KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

KZMYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

KZMYY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.10. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

