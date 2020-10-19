Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Kenmare Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

