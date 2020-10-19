Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €138.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

ETR:DB1 opened at €146.60 ($172.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €150.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €150.43. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

