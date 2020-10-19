KeyCorp Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $634.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $590.00 to $634.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $514.80.

NFLX opened at $530.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 45.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

