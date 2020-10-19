Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $34.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $834.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

