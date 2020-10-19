Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kforce by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

