KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Investec lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

KGFHY opened at $7.98 on Thursday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

